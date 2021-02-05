Bridge replacement to begin on Route 772 in Lancaster County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced Friday that a bridge replacement project is set to begin on Route 772 spanning Donegal Creek in East Donegal Township, Lancaster County.

The bridge will be closed from Monday, February 15, 2021, and is expected to reopen to traffic by September 7, 2021.

PennDOT says a detour will be in place using Colebrook Road (Route 4046), Donegal Springs Road (Route 4002), Angle Street (Route 4015) and Main Street (Route 230).

