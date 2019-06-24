Work resumes on Route 23 bridge in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT crews will resume repairs to the Route 23 bridge over the Conestoga River at the Lancaster-Manheim Township line on Monday.

Contractors will restrict traffic to a single lane in each direction during daytime hours so crews can repair the bridge carrying Route 23 over the Conestoga River between Pleasure Road and the ramp for Route 30 eastbound.

The work will continue until June 28 and then will pause until after the July 4 holiday.

Crews will once again restrict traffic to a single lane July 8 until September 30.

Work on this bridge began last June.

This portion of Route 23, known locally as East Walnut Street, averages more than 16,300 vehicles daily.

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.