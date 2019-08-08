Bridge work to stop, restrict traffic on Route 283, Route 722

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – People who drive Route 283 and Route 722 near Landisville should expect slow-moving traffic during overnight construction work next week.

Beginning Monday night at 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting, crews will conduct rolling roadblocks to set beams on the new Route 722 bridge over Route 283, according to a PennDOT news release.

PennDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis said drivers should expect single-lane restrictions and overnight 15-minute road closures on Route 722 and on Route 283 between the Mount Joy and Manheim Pike exits.

The contractor may be able to set all bridge beams in one shift. In that case, Crochunis said the rolling roadblocks won’t be needed for the rest of the week. Overnight lane restrictions, however, would still be needed.

The work is part of a construction project to widen Route 722 and replace two bridges. The job is scheduled to be completed in June 2021.