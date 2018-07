Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (PennDOT photo)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Route 283 has reopened after a brush fire closed the westbound lanes near Lancaster on Monday.

Route 283 westbound was closed between Route 741 for Millersville and East Petersburg and Route 722 for Landisville, according to PennDOT.

At 5 p.m., a PennDOT dispatcher said the fire was contained, but firefighters were still working to put out hotspots.

The roadway reopened around 5:30 p.m.