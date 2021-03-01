Bumper-to-bumper traffic on Route 30 caused by crash on Route 222

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash that occurred on Route 222 Monday around 6:30 a.m. is causing bumper-to-bumper traffic along Route 30.

The northbound lanes of Route 222 are closed while emergency responders investigate and clean up the crash site. Traffic will be diverted at Route 30.

These traffic tie-ups will continue until Route 222 North is re-opened.

Motorists traveling through this area are encouraged to take an alternate route or plan on extra travel time through this area.

Drivers can find the latest weather and traffic conditions by visiting abc27.com.

