Burglar’s motto of pouring dish soap at the scene leads to his arrest

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Jonnathan Toro a convicted serial burglar will spend at least a decade in prison for robing three homes in Lancaster city and Lancaster Township. This after he recently was convicted of similar burglaries in Lancaser and York Counties.

According to the press release, Police traced Jonnathan Toro to the recent burglaries by matching an M.O. – pouring dish soap at the scene to conceal evidence – and a pair of Nike Air Jordan sneakers worn during the crimes.

Toro, 27, recently pleaded guilty to three felony counts of burglary and related charges regarding the incidents between January and April 2019.

Occupants were home at two of the residences when Toro broke in.

In exchange for a slightly mitigated sentence, Toro had offered to provide police information about additional crimes. That deal came off the table after Toro “did not keep his end of the agreement” according to the press release.

Lancaster city police Detectives Todd Grager and Toby Hickey and Manheim Township police Detective Steven Newman collaborated on the investigation when the soap M.O. was found at all three burglary scenes.

