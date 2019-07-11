Burglars stole wigs for medical patients

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Sheree Kober is proud of the wigs she makes at her ship, SJ Kober’s Boutique.

“My human hair wigs are from people I actually have waiting to donate their hair,” Korber said.

Those wigs are made with love and meant for people who lost their hair due to a medical condition or some sort of accident.

Kober said what happened last week was anything but caring.

“It was very heartless,” she said.

Kober says on July 5, she noticed two wigs were missing. She said money was also gone, as were items meant for a fundraiser to help the wig program.

Ashlyn Mazzochi, an employee at the boutique, said she isn’t sure who would target the store.

“It is just kind of is shocking because those wigs could have been used toward someone who truly needed them,” Mazzochi added.

Kober said she will have to turn some people away because of what was stolen.

She said she still plans to hold the fundraiser and hopes that others will help with donations for it.

The fundraiser is a Gatsby-themed gala. It is scheduled for Aug. 3, from 7-10 p.m., at Javatees, at 333 North State Street in Ephrata.

Kober said anyone with items for the fundraiser can drop off items for them off at her store, which is at 114 West Main Street, Ephrata.