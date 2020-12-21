Buses in Lancaster now have Wi-Fi thanks to partnership with T-Mobile

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — It was announced on Monday that Red Rose Transit (RRTA) riders in Lancaster will be receiving free mobile Wi-Fi due to a new partnership with T-Mobile.
All of RRTA’s buses are now equipped with Wi-Fi hotspots powered by T-Mobile’s 4G LTE and 5G network.
“We feel this will be a great addition to our services and a real benefit for our riders. It will certainly make riding the bus even more convenient and productive,” says David Kilmer, Executive Director for RRTA.
