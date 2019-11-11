Business manager looks forward to future after fire

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A fire that began Sunday, damaged several businesses and has left at least six people without a home.

Garden Spot Fire Rescue Chief Darryl Keiser says the Red Cross is helping to alleviate the burden by providing shelter to a family, while the other is staying with friends.

The blaze burned on the 400 block of West Main Street across a PNC Bank.

Emanuel Suarez says he provided shelter for people fleeing from the fire.

“They were screaming ‘my house is on fire,'” Suarez said. “We tried to see if there were more people inside the house, the apartments. We just tried to do our best to help them.”

The four apartments on the second floor of the building are destroyed while the three businesses on the ground floor, including Jane’s Flower Shop, are not in much better shape.

Sarah Herr, manager of the flower shop, was allowed into the flower shop on Monday.

“There is a lot of water,” she said. “(There is) a lot of ceiling tiles falling down because of the water.”

Herr says she took over as a manager for the flower shop in April and when she saw the store after, “I felt really overwhelmed, not knowing where to start and how we’re going to clean up this mess.”

She says they are currently looking for a new location and hope to be running again for the holiday season.

“We have a lot of things to be thankful for,” Herr said. “God has been good to us through this and he will provide a way for all that we need.”

There is still no official word on what caused the fire, but Keiser said it appears the fire started with an electrical issue in a utility room.