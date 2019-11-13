Campaign Against Sexual Exploitation unveils new window display, website

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County Campaign Against Sexual Exploitation of Children launched a new look online while also unveiling a revamped window display at the front of Lancaster County’s Government Center.

The window display fits CASE’s mission of raising public awareness about how often children become victims of sexual abuse and what can be done to protect our youth.

One windowpane reads, “One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually victimized before they reach adulthood.”

The surprising statistics “1 IN 4” and “1 IN 6” are in large print on the windows with a colorful backdrop of Lancaster County-themed scenery and community aspects behind it.

Sandra Valdez, Chief Operations Officer of Spanish American Civic Association, spoke at the ceremony on November 8 at the county building, telling a crowd that the window display and new website allow easier access to resources on such a crucial issue.

For resources, current news topics, and a summation of CASE’s history and purpose visit lancastercountycase.org.