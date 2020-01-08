Candlelight vigil in Lancaster calling for peace

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Across the country there are fears that the killing of Soleimani is the start of a war with Iran, Wednesday people will gather in Lancaster to attend a candlelight vigil calling for peace.

Organizers say they are expecting hundreds of people to come out to the vigil, opposing a war with Iran.

The No War with Iran Candlelight Vigil is organized by Lancaster Stands Up and Peace Action Network.

They fear that the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani is putting the U.S. on a path towards war with Iran.

Many lawmakers including Pennsylvania’s two senators have said the world is safer now that Soleimani is dead, but organizers are pushing for a resolution of the conflict with peace justice and cooperation and not violence.

The candlelight vigil is at Penn Square in Lancaster City from 6 to 7 p.m.