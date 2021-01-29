Car crash in Lititz leads to both drivers getting traffic citations

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of South Broad Street and West Second Avenue in Lititz Friday morning, resulting in both drivers receiving traffic citations, according to Lititz Borough Police.

Police allege Sally Wein, 75, from Lititz, made a left turn into the path of the vehicle driven by Damaso Albino Santiago, 37, of Lititz.

According to police, Wein received a summary traffic citation after allegedly violating the “vehicles turning left” section of the Vehicle Code.

Albino Santiago received a traffic citation for driving while operating privilege is suspended.

Both Albino Santiago and Wein have been summoned to respond to District Court.