Car flips over, strikes utility pole in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County were called to investigate a crash involving an overturned vehicle on the 1200 block of East Newport Road early Thursday morning.

Once on the scene, officers from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) discovered a 2010 Audi resting on its roof.

Police believe the driver, James Kocsis, of Lititz, and the sole occupant were driving the vehicle in a careless manner before losing control and crashing into a utility pole completely shearing it.

No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

A crash investigation is being conducted by NLCRPD to determine the cause of the accident.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact NLCRPD or submit a tip on the NLCRPD website attention to Cpl. Anthony Smith.