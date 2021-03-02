Car ‘sandwiched’ between two tractor-trailers in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A passenger vehicle was ‘sandwiched’ between two tractor-trailers on Route 30 West between New Holland Pike and Route 222 late Tuesday morning.

When Manheim Township Police officers arrived on the scene, they determined that there were three vehicles involved in the crash, two tractor trailers and one passenger car.

All three vehicles were traveling in the same direction when the front-most tractor-trailer slowed for a rolling lane closure further up the road. The passenger vehicle following behind also slowed down without incident.

The tractor-trailer behind the passenger vehicle however was not able to slow in time before striking the rear of the passenger vehicle, pushing it into the rear of the tractor-trailer ahead, thereby causing the passenger vehicle to become “sandwiched” in between the two tractor-trailers.

The driver and passenger of the passenger vehicle were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither tractor-trailer driver was injured.

This crash remains under investigation and no further information was provided at this time.

Any person who witnessed this incident should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information electronically and / or anonymously by clicking here.