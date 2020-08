LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Legendary Pontiacs were on full display in Landisville; a car lovers paradise in Lancaster County.

The 13th Annual All Pontiac Car Show features classic muscle cars and new generation vehicles with a special connection to the Pontiac GTO.

Every year car owners and collectors meet and share their enthusiasm for the restoration and preservation of Pontiacs. Organizers say Covid-19 has had a positive and negative impact on this year’s event.