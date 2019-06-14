‘Career criminal’ gets up to 30 years for fatal fentanyl delivery

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County woman will serve up to 30 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced heroin that caused a man’s death.

Justina Heisey, 58, of Penn Township, was sentenced Thursday to 14 to 30 years in prison. She was convicted in March of drug delivery resulting in death and other charges related to the death of a 48-year-old Manheim man in December 2017.

The district attorney’s office said it is Heisey’s 16th separate criminal conviction. Prosecutors in court called her “a career criminal who will never stop disobeying the law.”

Heisey’s criminal past began 30 years ago and includes a manslaughter conviction regarding a fatal DUI crash in Juniata County. That same year, her vehicle struck a boy who was getting off a school bus, the district attorney’s office said.

At a 2011 sentencing hearing for several retail thefts in Lancaster County, the DA’s office said Heisey dropped to her knees and begged the judge for “one more chance.” She was sentenced to three to six years in prison.

The jury deliberated 15 minutes before deciding her latest case.