Caribbean Wave Jamaican Jerk restaurant in Lancaster receives Barstool Fund donation

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Caribbean Wave Jamaican Jerk restaurant in Lancaster will receive a donation from the Barstool Fund.

Dave Portnoy, owner of Barstool Sports, started the fund in December of 2020 to help support small businesses survive the pandemic. To date, Barstool Fund has raised over $36 million dollars in total.

Portnoy called the owner of Caribbean Wave Friday to let him know that the restaurant is receiving a donation.

Barstool Sports is partially owned by Penn National Gaming, which is based in Wyomissing, Pa. This partnership has allowed several Pennsylvania businesses to receive help from the Barstool Fund.

Caribbean Wave Jamaican Jerk gets the call. Thanks again to @PNGamingInc for their donation to help save small PA businesses. #BarstoolFund pic.twitter.com/bJ6HdNBCBi — The Barstool Fund (@BarstoolFund) March 5, 2021

Business owners who may be interested in applying to receive a donation from the Barstool Fund can apply here.