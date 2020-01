The Cartoon Network Hotel is ready to open in Lancaster County.

The Cartoon Network’s first theme hotel, next to Dutch Wonderland along Route 30, opens Friday.

The hotel has 165 rooms, a full-service restaurant featuring dishes from your favorite shows, and a Cartoon Network Store with toys, clothing and other merchandise.

Guests will also find an interactive lobby, game rooms, an outdoor amphitheater, and indoor and outdoor pools.

Online: https://www.cartoonnetworkhotel.com/