Cash 5 ticket sold in Elizabethtown gets share of $125K jackpot

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cash 5 lottery ticket sold in Elizabethtown will split a jackpot worth $125,000, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Wednesday.

The ticket was one of two for the Tuesday drawing that matched all five balls drawn: 3, 15, 24, 35 and 42.

The winning ticket was sold at the Turkey Hill on South Market Street. The other ticket was sold at a Quick Stop store in Pittsburgh.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.