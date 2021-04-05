Caught on Camera: Lititz Police save distressed squirrel

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — When Lititz Police took an animal welfare call over Easter weekend, they hopped to it. It wasn’t a bunny that needed help, but this critter was a jumper!

The “caught on camera” rescue was called in around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, April 3.

Lititz Police Department received a call for an animal complaint in the first block of Lockup Lane, Lancaster County. But it was more like Trapped In Lane.

The caller says a squirrel was stuck in a metal pole and in distress. So, officers used a small ladder to get above the pole, look inside and help the squirrel get out.

In super slow-mo, the squirrel appears frame-by-frame racing to the top of the pole for freedom.

It caught everyone off-guard, even an officer stowed away in his patrol car.

All in a days work for Lititz Police.