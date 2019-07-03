Cause of fire at Tanger Outlets to remain undetermined

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The cause of a fire at a Tanger Outlets construction site in East Lampeter Township will remain undetermined, a fire investigator said Wednesday.

State police fire marshal Trooper Tim Pray added that he can’t rule out careless smoking or the improper use of acetylene torch as possible causes of Monday’s fire.

The fire began in a pit where a construction crew is replacing a stormwater management system that collapsed under the parking lot last year. The collapse caused a large section of pavement in the parking lot to drop several feet in places, stranding six cars.

The fire burned plastic and caused a plume of thick, black smoke that could be seen for miles around Lancaster. Some store signs were melted and some storefront windows shattered due to the heat.

No injuries were reported.