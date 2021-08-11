Celebrate Free Comic Book Day on Aug. 14 at The Comic Store in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) is rapidly approaching after being moved back from its traditional date earlier this year. The event will be held on Saturday, August 14, and will allow interested individuals to pick up a free copy of a selection of comics.

FCBD is typically held on the first Saturday in March each year. The organizers of the event pushed it to August this year to help ease worries over the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is held in comic stores around the country.

Joe Miller, the owner at The Comic Store, says he loves hosting the event at his store each year. “I’ve been holding a Free Comic Book Day event for about ten years now, and we see up to 1,000 people that come to the store each year for the event.”

The Comic Store is providing two different options for customers to adhere to COVID-19 protocols. Customers can select their free copies inside of the store, or there will be a canopy in the parking lot for customers who don’t wish to go inside. Individuals who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask while attending the event.

Customers can receive extra comic books in addition to their free copies. Each customer is asked to pay a 50 cent donation for each additional copy they wish to receive. All of the donated money will be used to buy books for Lancaster County libraries. The Comic Store raised over $1500 for local libraries during the event two years ago.

Miller says the event welcomes individuals of all ages. “The organizers for FCBD do a very good job with providing comics for people of all ages and all experience levels. There’s always titles that are recognizable for people of all interests.”

Head over to freecomicbookday.com to see a detailed list of free comic books available on Saturday.