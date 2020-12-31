Celebrate the New Year safely with these firework tips from the NLCPRD

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — For Pennsylvanians interested in starting their New Year off with a bang, experts say to follow the manufacturer’s instructions and applied warnings to keep those sensational spectacles in the skies.

The NLCPRD is reminding residents of specific rules and restrictions on the use of consumer fireworks which are as follows:

(a) Conditions — A person who is at least 18 years of age and meets the requirements of this article may purchase, possess and use consumer fireworks.

(b) Prohibitions — A person may not intentionally ignite or discharge: (1) Consumer fireworks on public or private property without the express permission of the owner. (2) Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices within, or throw consumer fireworks or sparkling devices from, a motor vehicle or building. (3) Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices into or at a motor vehicle or building or at another person. (4) Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or another drug. (5) Consumer fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied structure.



The NLCPRD says display fireworks should be handled solely by professional pyrotechnicians. The NLCPRD defines those terms as, but is not limited to: