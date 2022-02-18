Celebrate winter with Lititz Fire & Ice starting Friday

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual Lititz Fire & Ice Festival returned to Lancaster County on Friday. This year’s event features more than 70 ice sculptures, some close to 10 feet tall, placed around downtown Lititz.

“The Lititz Fire & Ice Festival is a celebration of winter,” said Venture Lititz Executive Director Rebecca Branle. “We really just want to invite folks to enjoy our town in the cold weather and have some really cool art made out of ice for people to see, and hopefully everyone visits our shops and restaurants while they’re here.”

Visitors can look for sculptures of the Nittany Lion and Olympic ice creations, for example, Branle said. New sculptures will be put out a couple of times during the festival, which runs from Feb. 18 to Feb. 27, to make sure that guests visiting throughout the 10-day event have a chance to see some icy art.

Last winter because of COVID-19, Lititz held an “ice walk” instead of its typical event. In the past, Lititz Fire & Ice took place over just two days, and around 60,000 people would come to see the sculptures in that time, Branle said. This year’s festival is a hybrid between pre-COVID events and the one last year.

“What we learned last year when we spread it out over 10 days was that people were able to go into our shops and restaurants a lot more,” Branle said. “We decided we were going to spread it out again this year, but we were going to add some fun stuff into the mix.”

In addition to the sculptures, Lititz Fire & Ice will also include a gallery of photos by local artists, a scavenger hunt, food trucks, a day of kids’ activities, and a pub crawl featuring special drinks. Learn more about the Fire & Ice Festival here.