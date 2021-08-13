Census shows Lancaster County is growing, especially among Latinos

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Most of the Midstate has grown since 2010. In fact, Cumberland County saw the most growth of any Pennsylvania county, at 10%. But, Lancaster County is not far behind. It even made a recent list of the best places to live in Pa. The census bears that out as the city and Lancaster County keep growing.

The county’s population grew to 552,000 a 6.5% increase over the last 10 years. While it’s known for its rural areas, the latest census shows that the urban population is on the rise, as is the Latino population.

The latest statistics come as no surprise to Sandra Valdez from the Spanish American Civic Association, who says what Lancaster County provides is that small community feel that Latinos are so accustomed to.

“Lancaster County is not the only county that has a high population of Puerto Ricans and Latino or Latinx population, but I’m sure more individuals found themselves more comfortable migrating into this area because it does look a lot alike to their own region where they come from,” Valdez said.

The Latino population grew to 11.1%, compared to 8.6% a decade ago. As such, organizations like SACA continue to support the needs of the community, especially with the rising elderly population.

“There are many individuals who provide services in their own language, and language has always been a barrier. Transportation has been a barrier. I think that the more individuals migrate into this area, we need to increase the social services that are offered in their own language so individuals can understand,” Valdez said.

The Latino community is not only growing in Lancaster but also nationwide. People of color now represent 43% of the population, up from 34 in 2010.