LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a 29-year-old of Chambersburg was accidentally killed from trimming tree branches in November.

Manuel Zepeda De Jesus was trimming tree branches on Ridge Drive in Martic Township on November 14, when he was struck by a branch, police say.

Zepeda De Jesus was found unconscious by coworkers on the scene. Police say CPR was performed until EMS arrived.

He was declared deceased of an accidental death.