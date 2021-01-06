Chaos unleashes on nation’s Capitol

Despite the President’s loss, supporters like Danielle Lindemuth from Lancaster County doubled down in D.C. on Tuesday.

“We believe that the election was not fair and truthful, and we wanted them to overturn what has been done,” Lindemuth said.

She and other Pennsylvanians traveled in a four-bus caravan to the Capitol. She said she was peaceful in her protest, but that wasn’t he case for many others.

First, protesters pushed back against police and tear gas was deployed.

Then, supporters of the President became rioters as they stormed the Capitol building, causing officials to evacuate and reporters to shelter in place.

As the transfer of presidential power looms, many wonder what the President’s supporters will do.

Lindemuth isn’t one for mystery.

“I have always honored whoever who is in office. I may not have agreed with them. I may not have voted for them, but I will always honor them,” she said.