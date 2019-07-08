Charges dropped against 7 who protested pipeline

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Charges have been dropped against seven people arrested for protesting the construction of a natural gas pipeline in Lancaster County.

Police in 2017 arrested 23 people who had gathered on land owned by Adorers of the Blood of Christ in West Hempfield Township. They were trying to stop the building of the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline through the property.

The seven protesters were expected to go on trial Monday but reached a deal to perform community service instead.

All others arrested for protesting previously pleaded guilty.

The pipeline was built through on the property and is in operation.