Charges filed against man involved in Lancaster pedestrian hit and run

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police are looking for a man they believe was involved in a pedestrian hit and run back on August 19.

Police say Jose Luis Lopez Jr. was driving a dark green 2004 Infinity approaching the intersection of S. Queen Street and Hazel Street. Lopez Jr. then struck an adult woman who was in the road. Lopez Jr. did not stop and provide aid to the victim and then fled the scene. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Lopez Jr. was identified through numerous video surveillance cameras in the area. Lopez Jr. now has a warrant out for his arrest for accidents involving personal injury, accidents while not properly licensed, and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked among others.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Lopez Jr is asked to call 717-735-3301.