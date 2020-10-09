Cherry Crest Adventure Farm celebrates 25 years

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Cherry Crest Adventure Farm is home to one of the country’s longest-running corn mazes. This year — Cherry Crest’s 25th year anniversary — they were voted number one corn maze by USA Today’s Readers’ Choice.

The corn maze at Cherry Crest offers three difficulty levels. Visitors can choose to follow hints to escape, collect map puzzle pieces, and even complete a crossword puzzle using clues throughout the maze.

There are also additional activities within the maze, including hay bails and ropes for climbing, a snack bar for refueling, and a piano and sound wall for making music. And if navigating the maze isn’t challenging enough during the day, visitors can find their way through the maze using flashlights after dark.

This year’s maze is designed to look like a farm truck with the number 25 on it in celebration of Cherry Crest’s 25th anniversary.

Photo courtesy of Cathy Kornfield

Aside from the corn maze, Cherry Crest offers pick-your-own pumpkins, sunflowers, zinnias, and popcorn, and a host of other activities.

“One of our main themes is to educate the public on farming and how it functions,” says Brian Groff, marketing supervisor for Cherry Crest Adventure Farm. For example, in the petting zoo area, visitors can try milking a (fake) cow or learn some “corny” facts about corn.

Cherry Crest is open Thursday-Saturday through Nov. 7. They will also be open on Monday, Oct. 12 from 10-5. On Saturdays, they host local wineries and breweries as well as performances and live music.

