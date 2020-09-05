Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Lancaster County voted best corn maze in America

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A farm in Lancaster County is getting national recognition.

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Ronks was voted best corn maze in America, according to 2020 USA Today’s Readers Choice.

There are more than 500 corn mazes across the U.S.

The competition consisted of two categories: the quality of the maze and the other activities they offer.

Brian Groff, an employee at the farm, said “We are known for our hospitality with our employees and our friendly environment here at the farm, and the fun that we have is for all ages, so the kids can have fun, but a lot of times mom and dad leave here just as tired as the kids.”

This year is the 25th year of the Cherry Crest Farm experience.