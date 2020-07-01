Cherry Crest Adventure Farm opens Friday, celebrates 25th anniversary

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Cherry Crest Adventure Farm kicks off its Summer Season on Friday, July 3.

The farm is celebrating its 25th year as America’s longest-running corn maze and its expansion over the years to 25 acres filled with over 60 activities, games, and rides that educate about farming.

The Summer Season, which includes the Amazing Maize Maze opens Friday at 10 a.m. A parade of antique farm trucks and tractors, along with the Cherry Crest parade float and the farm’s costumed characters, will mark the July 4th holiday.

“We are so ready to welcome guests back to farm, to enjoy the fresh air, sunshine, wide-open spaces, and everything we have to offer – in a safe environment,” said owners Jack and Donna Coleman. “Our team is screened before every shift and will be following local COVID-19 procedures, and have been fully trained to ramp up our already vigorous cleaning procedures. Guests will also find hand sanitizer stations around the farm, cashless transactions to be as contactless as possible, limits on the number of guests in our buildings, and overall operation at 50% capacity. Changes to rules and activity procedures,

like the walk-thru instead of seated Stalk Talk maze orientation, will be clearly marked to help maintain social distancing.”

Cherry Crest says since it is an outdoor facility with Summer weather that can be hot and

humid, guest masks are optional. They ask all guests to follow the usual procedures of frequent handwashing, social distancing, and staying home if they have been exposed to or are showing any COVID-19 symptoms.

