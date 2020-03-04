Chester County man charged for homicide in Lancaster County

WEST GOSHEN, Pa. (WPVI) — A Chester County man is charged with homicide regarding the death of a woman found in her Lancaster County home.

Matthew J. Moser, 31, was arrested for homicide Tuesday after a standoff at a hotel in Chester County.

State police were dispatched Monday around 6 p.m. to a home on Twin County Road in Caernarvon Township to check on the welfare of an occupant. Police found 47-year-old Kristin M. Graham dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Police obtained information from multiple individuals that led to the development of Moser, Graham’s boyfriend, as a suspect in the homicide. Moser had been living at the Twin County Road home and the Quality Inn hotel in Chester County.

Crews responded to the Quality Inn located on the 900 block of South High Street in West Goshen Township around 1 p.m. until 7 p.m Tuesday.

Officials say Moser lived at least part-time at the residence where Graham was found dead.

Moser is at a Chester County Hospital under police guard and is expected to be released into police custody, possibly as soon as Wednesday afternoon. He is expected to be transported to Lancaster County and then arraigned by a district judge.