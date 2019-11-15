Child rapist contacted victim and kids weeks after serving 20-year prison sentence

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A convicted child rapist who served 20 years is headed back to state prison for trying to contact a victim and two children weeks after completing the prison term.

Peter J. Shelley was sentenced in 1999 to 10 to 20 years plus 10 years on probation for numerous crimes against two local girls.

He served the maximum 20-year term and was released in August.

According to Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick, 29 days after his release from prison, he attempted to contact one of the victims and two local children on Facebook.

Shelley was sentenced to 1 to 10 more years.

One of the victims told the Judge she thought she had moved on from this part of her past. ADA Haverstick called the conduct “unconscionable,” saying Shelley “revictimized” the woman within a month of being released from prison.

Shelley said in court that he did not understand technology and made the contacts by accident. The Judge said he did not believe that to be genuine.