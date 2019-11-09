Child Sex Abuse Display in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – a display at the Lancaster County Building on North Queen Street is encouraging folks to protect children against sexual exploitation and abuse

The display was created by the “campaign against sexual exploitation of children” also known as case.

The organization had black and white displays but it revamped the images in an attempt to be more eye-catching.

Case has a task force in Lancaster County to raise awareness and increase education on this issue.

Officials say less than 35 percent of child exploitation cases are reported to law enforcement.