LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating after a child was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of East King and South Ann streets in downtown Lancaster.

East King Street is blocked-off from Ann to Plum streets as a result and there is no word on the child’s condition though they have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver remained at the scene to talk with the police.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.