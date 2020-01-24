Child struck in Lancaster had followed friend from store, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 4-year-old boy struck by a car Thursday afternoon had walked into the street while following a family friend, police said.

The child, from Elizabethtown, was with his parents and the family friend at a grocery store in the 400 block of East King Street. The friend left the store to retrieve something from a parked vehicle and did not realize that the boy had followed.

The driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Impala did not see the child until he crossed the street directly into the path of her vehicle, police said in a news release Friday.

The child is at Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment of multiple traumatic injuries.

The 26-year-old driver remained at the scene.

Police said the investigation has not been completed. Anyone with information should call Officer Michel Deitz at 717-735-3466 or email deitzm@lancasterpolice.com.