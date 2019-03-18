Christian radio host gets up to 20 years for sexual abuse Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Philip Smith [ + - ] Video

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - A Lancaster man who worked as a Christian radio host will serve at least 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a teenage girl and raping her when she was 18.

Philip Smith, 52, was sentenced Monday to 10 to 20 years in prison.

Smith in November pleaded no contest to rape and guilty to other charges including sexual assault, indecent assault, and unlawful contact with a minor.

Prosecutors said the abuse began when the girl was 15 years old. She reported the abuse in April 2018.

The district attorney's office said Smith apologized to the radio station community and read a lengthy statement in court, but his letter focused on himself and made no mention of the victim.