LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Holiday lights at a local baseball stadium are helping local charities.

Christmas at Clipper Magazine Stadium is underway in Lancaster with more than 100 trees decorated inside the stadium along with boxes for donations.

Each of the trees was put together by a local business to benefit a non-profit.

“The whole event is a community event we see ourselves as a community center for the county and having these 100 trees here to raise money for the non-profits is a special thing,” Michael Reynolds, General Manager of Lancaster Barnstormers, said.

Last year the event raised about $19,000 for non-profits in Lancaster County.

Christmas at Clipper runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night until December 22 and admission to the event is free.