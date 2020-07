LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Christopher Columbus statue in Lancaster was pushed over Thursday night. The statue on Lenox Lane was found knocked over from its pedestal.

It happened not far from the courthouse, where police are investigating an arson case.

Just before 6 a.m., a construction worker found a pile of paper and cloth materials smoldering on a work-site elevator next to the courthouse. The worker extinguished it and the damage was minor.