Church security guard injured by unintentional gun discharge

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A security guard was injured when a handgun was unintentionally discharged in a church office during Sunday services, East Lampeter Township police said.

The injured guard was seated in the security office at the Worship Center, at 2384 New Holland Pike, when another guard discharged the firearm. The fired round ricocheted off the floor and the injured guard was struck in the face and head, either by bullet fragments or pieces of the flooring, police said.

Five security members were in the room at the time of the shooting.

The injured guard was transported to a hospital for treatment and released.

There was no evacuation of the building, and the public was not in danger beyond the initial discharge of the firearm, police said.

The incident is still under investigation. Police have not released the names of the security guards.