City of Lancaster awarding grants to neighborhoods with Love Your Block program

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — In Lancaster, residents can apply for money to improve their neighborhood. With the help of the “Love Your Block” program, the city is able to award grants to fund twenty projects throughout that Midstate region.

City officials say each project can receive up to $500 in order to work toward creating a neighborly environment.

“It could be about beautification, it could be about cleaning up a space … work with neighbors apply for a grant, come up with a project and apply for the grant. And we have the awesome opportunity of rewarding these residents these opportunities to realize these projects in their neighborhoods,” said Milzy Carrasco, director for Neighborhood Engagement for the City of Lancaster.

The deadline to apply for the Love Your Block grants is Monday, March 18.