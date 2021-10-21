City of Lancaster hosting free tire drop-off at Conestoga Greenway Trail

Lancaster

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — If you have old tires lying around, the City of Lancaster will take them off your hands at no cost.

A free tire drop-off event next week is part of an effort between the City and Lancaster County Mosquito Program to help with disease prevention because mosquitoes often use tires as a breeding ground. The tires are recycled into everything from playground mulch to material for road repair.

“These tires won’t go sit in a landfill. They will be recycled and used for something else and recycling is always a good thing to do,” member of Mosquito-Borne Disease Control of Lancaster & Lebanon County, Olivia Bingeman said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The drop-off is open to all Lancaster County residents on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Conestoga Greenway Trail in Lancaster.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss