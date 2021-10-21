City of Lancaster hosting free tire drop-off at Conestoga Greenway Trail

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — If you have old tires lying around, the City of Lancaster will take them off your hands at no cost.

A free tire drop-off event next week is part of an effort between the City and Lancaster County Mosquito Program to help with disease prevention because mosquitoes often use tires as a breeding ground. The tires are recycled into everything from playground mulch to material for road repair.

“These tires won’t go sit in a landfill. They will be recycled and used for something else and recycling is always a good thing to do,” member of Mosquito-Borne Disease Control of Lancaster & Lebanon County, Olivia Bingeman said.

The drop-off is open to all Lancaster County residents on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Conestoga Greenway Trail in Lancaster.