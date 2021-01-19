City of Lancaster not aware of any threats related to Wednesday inauguration

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — In the Midstate, Lancaster’s mayor says the city is not aware of any threats regarding Wednesday’s presidential inauguration.

There are a few virtual inauguration watch-parties that are scheduled to take place, but nothing in person.

The mayor says some local lawmakers’ offices will be closed out of an abundance of caution.

“Based on the reports that we’re getting right now, most residents will observe or notice any differences. Obviously, we’re continuing to urge residents if you see something, say something,” Mayor Danene Sorace (D-Lancaster) said.

Mayor Sorace says officers will also be looking for anything out of the ordinary leading up to and following President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ inauguration.