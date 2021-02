LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster city officials say that using a walker is not a loophole to save a parking spot in a tweet on Wednesday.

You cannot use furniture of other items to save a parking spot.

We know we've said in the past that you can't put chairs in the street to save a parking spot, but using a walker is not a loophole! Saving a parking spot with furniture or other items is not allowed. Items in the street are a safety hazard and are subject to confiscation. pic.twitter.com/RBWhBWvk1z — City of Lancaster (@cityoflancpa) February 3, 2021

The city could confiscate items, deeming them a safety hazard.