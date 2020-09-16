Civil Rights attorney discusses police-involved shooting in Lancaster

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Devon Jacob is a civil rights attorney who is currently part of the legal team representing the family of George Floyd.

Jacob has represented police officers accused of wrongdoing and victims of police brutality. He says the police-involved shooting death of Ricardo Munoz was a tragedy, but that the officer was justified in using deadly force.

“Mr. Munoz came at the officer with a knife in his hand,” he said. “The body camera video shows the officer took appropriate action.”

Jacob says when a police officer is confronted with serious bodily injury or the threat of death, they are allowed to respond with an equal amount of force.

He says he applauds the release of the video of the incident.

“I think gone are the days that people just take the government’s word that everything is fine and you can look at our statement and trust us,” he said. “And since we do have body camera footage that shows what happened, it is important to get that out quickly.”