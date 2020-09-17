Civil rights group criticizes Lancaster police arrests, bail

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A civil rights group says the arrests of protest suspects is unjust.

Police charged more than a dozen demonstrators, saying they became riot suspects when they set fires and threw debris — and bail for some was set at $1 million.

Activist Carlos Jimenez sees it differently. He says the protesters were not violent and believes they were arrested for just voicing their concerns.

Jimenez says several civil rights groups are trying to get bail or lower the bail for the suspects.