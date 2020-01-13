Clay Township man charged with child sexual abuse

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is accused of sexually abusing a child multiple times over a period of four years, police said.

Louis A. Kohl, 62, of Clay Township, is charged with nine felonies including rape of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and corruption of minors.

Kohl is accused of sexually assaulting a girl younger than 13 from 2016 until Jan. 5 at an undisclosed location, LNP reported, citing a criminal complaint.

He is in Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 31.

