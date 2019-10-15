LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Dale Stahl has been arrested and charged with felony and misdemeanor crimes for touching a 14-year-old boy and having him perform a sexual act in his presence.

Stahl, 74, had hired the boy for labor on his property, after which, the boy disclosed the abuse to a family friend who reported it. yt

Police started an investigation Oct. 4 after receiving the report and arrested Stahl Tuesday afternoon.

He was arraigned on three felonies and four misdemeanors for the incidents that occurred Sept. 10 at his property on Forest Hill Road. Two of the charges include unlawful contact with a minor and misdemeanor indecent assault.

Stahl’s bail was set at $50,000 but not immediately posted.