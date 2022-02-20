Cold weather means the heat is on at the Lititz Fire and Ice Fest

LITITZ, Pa (WHTM) — The Lititz Fire and Ice Festival is underway and organizers call it a 10-day celebration of the winter season.

The event features dozens of ice sculptures along with food trucks on certain days. People also have the option to visit downtown restaurants as well as shop at local businesses. There are also activities for children to enjoy.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“We have lots and lots of sponsors who pay to put the ice out on the streets. So, every single sculpture is from one of our local businesses who pay for it for you to enjoy. All of our retailers and restaurants put specials in place during the week and have extended hours,” Fire and Ice committee volunteer Jason Burkholder said.

The festival is scheduled to run until Sunday. Feb. 27.